Greg Brooks Jr., LSU DB Who Suffered A Brain Tumor, Sues School And Medical Team For Negligence

Greg Brooks Jr., the LSU defensive back who underwent emergency brain surgery after just two games into the 2023 college football season, is suing the school and its associated medical center for negligence.

Last season, Brooks Jr. suffered two separate episodes of vertigo that led to him getting an MRI on his brain. After seeing the results of the scan, it was discovered that he had a brain tumor, and surgery was done quickly to get it removed.

However, that’s not where the story ends. Brooks is alleging that the school did not handle his situation properly, and the doctor’s surgery constituted medical malpractice.

Brooks claims in a 13-page lawsuit (which was originally filed in August ) that the LSU coaching staff told him to play despite feeling sick, and that they threatened him with taking away his starting spot as a result. Additionally, Brooks accused Brandon Gaynor, a surgeon at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, of causing him to suffer several strokes during the surgery. After the operation, he developed "posterior fossa syndrome," which has made him unable to walk since the surgery.

"Greg will likely need care for the rest of his life for the injuries he sustained as a result of his providers’ malpractice," the lawsuit says . "Obviously, Greg will also never be able to play football again and he will likely never be able to work and/or care for himself without the assistance of others."

Furthermore, the lawsuit claims that LSU has not transferred the ownership funds raised by the school for Brooks to the player.

In response, LSU and Our Lady of the Lake have each released a statement on the matter.

"Due to patient privacy laws and pending litigation, we can’t comment on specific individuals or situations," the hospital said. "The neurosurgical team at Our Lady of the Lake is among the most experienced in Louisiana and they give our patients the best opportunity for a positive outcome in any circumstance."

"While LSU cannot comment on ongoing litigation, Greg Brooks remains in our thoughts and prayers as he continues to work through the rehabilitation process," the university said.

These are serious allegations, and it will be interesting to see how this plays out. No matter what happens, we hope for the best for Brooks.

LSU plays Ole Miss tomorrow at 7:30 p.m.