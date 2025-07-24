It Sure Looks Like Dick's Sporting Goods Leaked New Packers Jersey Day Before Official Release

Some Packers fans weren't surprised by the new look threads.

The Green Bay Packers unveiled a new-look throwback jersey and helmet on Thursday, but if you happened to be browsing the Dick's Sporting Goods website on Wednesday, well, you already knew exactly what the new threads looked like.

A Jordan Love jersey was listed in the Packers' section of the sporting goods store's website that happened to be navy blue with lettering and sleeve stripes in gold. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the jersey was unavailable to purchase because it was out of stock. However, the image of the new jersey was there for the world to see.

The Packers have worn navy blue jerseys in years past, and most recently during the 2019 season, but the ‘new’ throwback jersey will also feature a rather unique-looking helmet.

The Packers shared an image of Love in the new threads and bucket on Thursday morning, nearly 24 hours after the jersey was leaked online.

The jersey isn't exactly eye-catching, at least not when you compare it to the old-school looking helmet, but the Packers aren't the first football team to go with the leather helmet design on the modern lid.

Illinois wore very similar ‘leather’ helmets last season to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Memorial Stadium.

Like any other jersey reveal, there are mixed reactions out there about the throwback look the Packers will be showing off at some point in the upcoming season.

Green Bay opens up the regular season against the Detroit Lions on September 7, and it would make sense to see the franchise wear the throwback jerseys against a divisional foe.