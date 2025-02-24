Grayson Murray's Father Asked Him To Quit The PGA Tour Before Suicide

Grayson Murray's parents have continued to tell their son's tragic yet important story following his death, and his father recently explained that he asked Murray to quit the PGA Tour before he took his own life.

Murray was open about his battles with gambling and alcohol addiction as well as depression later in his career. It certainly felt and looked like he was in a great spot both personally and professionally after winning the 2024 Sony Open in January while eight months sober, but he tragically committed suicide four months later in May.

Murray had withdrawn from the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge during the tournament's second round citing an illness, and was gone the next day.

Murray's parents, Eric and Terry, recently joined Today for an interview, sharing more details about their son's struggles away from the golf course.

During a visit to his parent's house, which his mom described as a "safe haven" for Murray, he completely broke down on the couch alongside his father.

"I was holding him like a baby," Eric said."He was talking about how hard it was physically and emotionally to keep doing what he’s doing."

Eric admitted that he asked Grayson to step away from the PGA Tour, but his love for the game at the highest level was too strong.

"I actually asked him to do that," Eric said about asking Grayson to take time away from the Tour. "But Grayson loved golf, and there’s no place on Earth that he was happier than on the golf course. But at the same time, it was very difficult."

Murray's parents have founded the Grayson Murray Foundation to help raise awareness for mental health and addiction. Eric and Terry were presented a $1.49 million donation check ahead of this year's Sony Open in Hawaii.

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy shared a message of perspective following Murray's passing.

"It's a cliche, but it puts everything in perspective," McIlroy said. "At the end of the day golf is golf and, yeah, we play it for a living, but it pales in comparison to the things that actually matter in life."

"It's incredibly sad and everyone has to remember out here that we go out and we do things that a lot of people can't, but at the end of the day we're still human beings. We're vulnerable and we're fragile, and I think if there's a lesson for anyone out there it's just to be kinder to each other," he continued.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).