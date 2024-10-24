Grayson McCall Having To Retire Is A Great Example As To Why College Players Should Have An NIL Cushion Now

Making his mark as one of the most proficient quarterbacks in college football history, Grayson McCall has had his career cut short by injuries over the past six years.

Starting his college career at Coastal Carolina, McCall left his mark on the football world playing under former head coach Jamey Chadwell. Known for his gunslinger mentality, Grayson was the only player in SunBelt conference history to win the player of the year award over three consecutive seasons.

Numerous concussions during his time with the Chanticleers forced him to contemplate retiring before he decided to transfer to North Carolina State. His final season at Coastal was cut short due to a hit that he took against Arkansas State, with many wondering what his chances were for a comeback.

Even though he contemplated retiring from the sport, he decided to transfer to NC State for one final season, hoping to continue putting up numbers that had made him a household name in the sport.

The first hit this season came against Louisiana Tech, where he left the game after taking a shot to the head. Then, just a few weeks later after returning, he played in his final collegiate game against Wake Forest, sustaining another concussion, forcing him to once again think about life outside of football.

Grayson McCall Discusses The Reasoning Behind His Retirement

After consulting with brain specialists and his family, Grayson McCall announced on social media Wednesday night that his football career was over. In part of his statement, McCall mentioned that this was one injury he could not come back from, and looked forward to starting his career in coaching.

"Unfortunately, my dream has been cut just short," McCall wrote on Instagram. "As you all know I have battled injuries my whole career, but this is one that I cannot come back from. I have done everything I can to continue, but this is where the good Lord has called me to serve in a different space. Brain specialists, my family, and I have come to the conclusion that it is in my best interest to hang the cleats up.

"As I feel like my whole world is being taken from me, I feel some sense of contentment. Every time my feet hit the grass, I left every single ounce of myself on that field. I always played my hardest and to the best of my ability because I never knew what play would be my last. I have no regrets throughout my career and that is something I can be proud of. I want to use this time to show my appreciation to everyone who has been along for the ride. To my family, friends, teammates, fans and all the coaches who have poured into me over the years, I want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart. Without you all, none of this would have ever been possible.

The numbers that McCall put up during his career were astonishing.

At both NC State and Coastal Carolina, he amassed 10,523 yards with 91 touchdowns and 16 interceptions, while also rushing for 1,166 yards and 18 touchdowns.

After first entering the transfer portal following the 2022 season, McCall was close to playing for Hugh Freeze and Auburn, but decided to return to Coastal after a few snags with his potential transfer to the Plains. He then entered the portal following last season, ending up in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Grayson McCall A Great Example Of Players Making NIL Money Now

Not knowing what the future looks like after college football, there is a reason why NIL can be an important factor in players needing to make money now, as the future is uncertain. Let's be clear, the money that these college football players are making in college is not life-changing, but it can certainly setup their futures, and in this case give them a cushion.

Grayson McCall was in the same portal class for quarterbacks with the likes of Riley Leonard, Cam Ward, DJ Uiagalelei, Dillon Gabriel, Brock Vandergriff and plenty of others. While we know where these players ended up, the financial market was once again being reset.

There were quarterbacks in this past class that were demanding upwards of $4 to $7 million, while NC State paid well-below those numbers. But the point is that these players aren’t setup for life outside of college with these deals, even if they sign over their image rights for a certain amount of money.

Unfortunately, for a good chunk of these players, setting up an insurance policy that will give them a payout if they were to get injured or take a massive fall in the NFL Draft can only go so far.

So, in the case of NIL, instances of players getting injured are why high-profile athletes make sure to have the best agent available to represent their best interests during their collegiate career.

As for Grayson McCall's future, the sky is the limit for this talented man who has a mind for football, and a lot to offer. Even though we won't see him on the playing field any longer, McCall is excited about starting the next chapter of his life.

"I look forward to taking my passion and love for the game into the coaching space to serve and lead the next group of kids with a dream. Thank you."