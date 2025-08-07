Grant Napear, Sacramento Broadcaster Fired For Saying 'All Lives Matter', Is Back On Radio

Former Sacramento Kings broadcaster Grant Napear, who was fired from his radio job in 2020 for posting "All Lives Matter" on social media, announced that he's finally returning to radio.

Remember Grant Napear?

Probably not, so here's a refresher. Napear was the TV play-by-play man for the Sacramento Kings from 1988-2020 and hosted a local radio show. The radio station that carried Napear's talk show, KHTK, fired Napear after he tweeted "All Lives Matter" in response to a post from former Kings center DeMarcus Cousins. Napear then resigned from his position as the Kings' play-by-play announcer following mounting public pressure.

In case you're wondering what Napear posted that led to his firing, here is the extremely offensive tweet (sarcastic font):

Yep, that was the tweet deemed harmful enough to cost Napear his job. Man, 2020 was wild. Napear later sued KHTK for wrongful termination. In April, a judge sided with the radio station and threw out Napear's lawsuit. The broadcaster's attorney said his client plans to appeal the ruling.

On Thursday, Napear announced that he's returning to radio in Sacramento. According to his post, his show will begin on September 2, run on the Fox Sports Radio station in Sacramento, and air from 2-6 p.m. PT.

Two year ago, Napear appeared on OutKick's "Don't At Me" and told host Dan Dakich that he believed he was a "sacrificial lamb" at a time when racial tensions in the United States were running very high.

"Nobody analyzed my body of work. It was a knee-jerk reaction. Bonneville International wanted to use me as a scapegoat. They were scared, it was a tumultuous time in our nation, and I was used as a sacrificial lamb," Napear said at the time. Bonneville International is the parent company that owns KHTK.

Interestingly, the Kings elected to replace Napear with Mark Jones. Jones, as noted by OutKick's Bobby Burack, has posted some horrible things on social media, including:

Baseless accusations that stadium police officers were going to shoot him dead because he is black.

Tweets telling Rush Limbaugh to "rot in hell" the day his wife announced he had died of lung cancer.

Lies about the police murdering Jacob Blake, who is still alive.

Posts calling Stephen A. Smith a "coon."

Posts calling his white colleagues and bosses "blind to racism in front of him."

Tweets celebrating Nick Bosa tearing his ACL as "payback for standing for the national anthem" and supporting Donald Trump.

Claims that the Batman character is rooted in racism.

A photo saying, "MAGA women are skanks."

Claims that Gov. Ron DeSantis is a "member of the KKK." (He's not.)

Claims that Aaron Rodgers is a member of QAnon. (He's not.)

Statements that white people "appropriated" Jesus.

Debunked claims that the police shot Breonna Taylor when they saw her skin color. (They never saw her.)

A tweet from Bishop Talbert Swan that white people are "demonic forces of evil."

A tweet comparing Jason Whitlock to a house slave from the film "Django Unchained."

Tweets calling Queen Elizabeth a "racist" on the day she died.

Apparently, for the Sacramento Kings, all of those posts are fine. But don't you dare say that "All Lives Matter."