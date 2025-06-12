Tennessee Alum Grant Frerking Was Consulting For Josh Heupel While Allegedly Lying To Employer, Customers

Former University of Tennessee wide receiver Grant Frerking has been the subject of several alleged schemes that involved defrauding citizens of money pertaining to a lawn care business he famously ran while a student in Knoxville. Now, as the school tries to distance itself from Frerking, we have confirmed he was actually an employee of Tennessee.

Known to fans across college football for his story of becoming an alleged millionaire while playing for Tennessee, thanks to starting how own lawn care business, things have taken a dramatic turn over the past few months for Grant Frerking.

As first reported by Knox News, and confirmed by OutKick, Grant Frerking has been dealing with a number of court cases over the past few years, stemming from unpaid rent on multiple residences in the Nashville area. According to court records from Davidson County, which is in the Nashville area, Frerking had racked up over $16,000 in bills that were tied to rent payments not being paid.

There were 12 claims in the court system database of eviction notices as of this writing, with some of the cases being finalized because of payments received.

Also, there is now an investigation into Frerking by the Milton Police Department, which is a small community outside the Atlanta area, for "theft by deception", which is in a report that OutKick has now seen.

There are currently no charges filed against Frerking.

KnoxNews was first to report these instances of eviction notices.

But, one of the bigger aspects of this ordeal was his relationship with his former company, Metro Straw, where he gained fame while in college. According to screenshots of messages that OutKick has seen, Frerking was messaging clients of the company that he no longer owned or worked for, trying to entice customers into paying for his services by providing ‘straw’ for local residences.

In some instances, customers would not receive any of the services that were paid for, which Frerking would ask for most payments upfront. Then, he would not deliver on those promises after payments were made, which led to multiple accusations of fraud. While in some cases, he would try to repay a small portion of the customers he was promising work to, there were multiple cases of him not repaying the debts.

Grant Frerking Was Lying To His Employer About Relationship With Tennessee

After graduating from Tennessee, Grant Frerking was hired by On3 media to handle NIL events, while also representing the company for their Elite Series in Nashville over the past two years. This is in addition to being on the road at schools holding events that would promote the company, while also showcasing the online platform.

While Frerking was posting on social media about these events and promoting the company, he was also an employee of the University of Tennessee.

Having someone working for a website that covers college athletics, while also dealing with NIL-related events, and at the same time being an employee of a school that is being covered, those do not mix in a manner that would be kosher for all involved.

Multiple sources have told OutKick that On3 had no knowledge of Frerking working for Tennessee, and even some within the administration in Knoxville did not know. During the football season, Frerking was a fixture along the Tennessee sideline, being put on the school's list for sideline passes at every home game, along with road games that he attended.

If anything, Frerking made his former role at On3 out to be something that it really wasn’t.

I had personally seen Frerking at numerous Tennessee games over the past few years, but most thought he was just supporting his former team, while also being a booster for the program. Turns out, there was a lot more to the story, given his employment by the school.

As for On3 owner Shannon Terry, he made it clear on social media Thursday night that Frerking had been lying to him the entire time he worked for the company.

"On3 had no knowledge of this relationship. Grant was explicitly instructed not to engage, either directly or indirectly, with the University of Tennessee or its associated collective. On multiple occasions during his employment, he was asked to confirm compliance with this directive, and he repeatedly denied any involvement. These representations were false. He lied to us."

According to contracts that OutKick obtained, Frerking was paid $30,000 over a two-year span to be a consultant for Tennessee head football coach Josh Heupel.

Advise and consult with the football coaching staff on best practices for navigating the current climate of College Football.

Assist and advise the head football coach and staff on off-field matters related to the program, both internally and externally.

Support future program development by participating in panels, attending events, and other related activities.

Guide and assist in communication efforts with external parties and partners to ensure program success.

Maintain a monthly presence on campus to meet with, guide, and assist the program, staff, and players, with frequent availability for meetings and discussions via phone or Zoom

The shock has not worn off from those within the sports community, given that Frerking seemed to be someone that was looked upon as one of the leading voices in NIL.

But, now that he is entangled in this massive mess, along with having University of Tennessee officials looking to dodge bullets for whatever comes next in this story, this will be something that will follow him for the foreseeable.