Former Major Winner And Fellow Countryman Has No Faith In Rory McIlroy Winning The Open At Royal Portrush

McDowell doesn't see McIlroy hoisting the Claret Jug on Sunday.

PublishedUpdated

Rory McIlroy is returning to his homeland of Northern Ireland for this week's Open Championship at Royal Portrush, the links course located just an hour away from his hometown of Holywood. On face value alone, vibes for the five-time major winner should be at an all-time high, plus you add in the fact that he enters the week fresh off of a T-2 finish at the Scottish Open, and there is a lot to like about McIlroy's chances this week.

Rory McIlroy's Return To His Homeland Leads List Of Storylines To Follow At The Open

However, there is a unique psychological aspect of teeing it up just up the road from where you were raised, while also being far and away the fan favorite in a major championship. Emotions will be running high, to say the least, and former U.S. Open winner and fellow Northern Irishman Graeme McDowell thinks those emotions will be a detriment to McIlroy this week.

"I think Rory is going to have too much emotion to deal with this week," McDowell told Sky Sports. "I hope he competes, but I think it’s going to be very difficult for him with the weight on his shoulders and the weight of a country on his back."

McDowell's point about emotions potentially running too hot for McIlroy as he makes his way around Portrush is valid - the distractions for Rory this week are endless - but it's quite the harsh take coming from a fellow major winner who shares the same flag as you.

Rory McIlroy hits a golf shot at the PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy won't win The Open at Portrush, according to Graeme McDowell. Credit: Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

McDowell may simply be leaning on what we saw out of McIlroy at the 2019 Open at Potrush and coupling that with his mixed bag of emotions and play since winning the green jacket in April.

To begin the 2019 Open, McIlroy hit his opening teeshot out of bounds, was forced to take an unplayable with his fifth, and ultimately walked off the first green with a quadruple bogey eight. He shot an opening round 79, and while he improved by 14 shots the next day, he ultimately missed the cut by a shot. 

Tags
Written by

Mark covers all sports at OutKick while keeping a close eye on the world of professional golf. He graduated from the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga before earning his master's degree in journalism from the University of Tennessee, but wants it on the record that he does not bleed orange. Before joining OutKick, he wrote for various outlets, including BroBible, SB Nation, and The Spun. Mark also wrote for the Chicago Cubs' Double-A affiliate in 2016, the year the curse was broken. Follow him on Twitter @itismarkharris.