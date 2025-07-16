Former Major Winner And Fellow Countryman Has No Faith In Rory McIlroy Winning The Open At Royal Portrush

Rory McIlroy is returning to his homeland of Northern Ireland for this week's Open Championship at Royal Portrush, the links course located just an hour away from his hometown of Holywood. On face value alone, vibes for the five-time major winner should be at an all-time high, plus you add in the fact that he enters the week fresh off of a T-2 finish at the Scottish Open, and there is a lot to like about McIlroy's chances this week.

Rory McIlroy's Return To His Homeland Leads List Of Storylines To Follow At The Open

However, there is a unique psychological aspect of teeing it up just up the road from where you were raised, while also being far and away the fan favorite in a major championship. Emotions will be running high, to say the least, and former U.S. Open winner and fellow Northern Irishman Graeme McDowell thinks those emotions will be a detriment to McIlroy this week.

"I think Rory is going to have too much emotion to deal with this week," McDowell told Sky Sports. "I hope he competes, but I think it’s going to be very difficult for him with the weight on his shoulders and the weight of a country on his back."

McDowell's point about emotions potentially running too hot for McIlroy as he makes his way around Portrush is valid - the distractions for Rory this week are endless - but it's quite the harsh take coming from a fellow major winner who shares the same flag as you.

McDowell may simply be leaning on what we saw out of McIlroy at the 2019 Open at Potrush and coupling that with his mixed bag of emotions and play since winning the green jacket in April.

To begin the 2019 Open, McIlroy hit his opening teeshot out of bounds, was forced to take an unplayable with his fifth, and ultimately walked off the first green with a quadruple bogey eight. He shot an opening round 79, and while he improved by 14 shots the next day, he ultimately missed the cut by a shot.