Good Good Championship Announcement Cements YouTube Golf’s PGA Tour Credentials

To say things have moved quickly for the Good Good golf brand would be the understatement of all understatements. The brand posted its first video to YouTube in September 2020, and today, it was announced as the title sponsor for an official PGA Tour event.

The channel's 1.97 million subscribers, the millions more spread across the channels of the company's co-founders, and the over half-a-billion views speak for themselves among the younger demographic that has grown up in the YouTube era and watches videos across the website like it's cable television.

For the older generation - let's say anyone over 35 - the PGA Tour's announcement introduces a new reality, one where YouTube golf has officially arrived.

The Tour unveiled the Good Good Championship on Monday, with the event set for November 12-15, 2026, in Austin, Texas, as part of the FedEx Cup Fall swing.

"This tournament is designed to amalgamate our social and live communities together, across all demographics that are passionate about golf," said Matt Kendrick, founder and CEO of Good Good.

The PGA Tour is constantly trying to make its audience younger, and putting Good Good in the name of an official event immediately does that. The co-founders of the brand will inevitably play a major role throughout the build-up of the event, YouTube will certainly be involved, and the younger generation that lives on social media will be paying attention to a regular PGA Tour event, perhaps closer than they ever imagined.

Personally, as a weekend golfer in their early 30s who covers the PGA Tour as part of their living, I'm not going to sit here and act like I consume Good Good content consistently. That's perfectly okay, seeing as how Good Good was not and is not built for me to consume all of its content on a routine basis.

An interesting flip side of that is that while I'm not a part of its core audience, I know the names of many of their members and brand ambassadors and have certainly been fed the content through social media algorithms as someone very much in the depths of the golf world as a whole.

It's fascinating, and admittedly exciting, to see where this first new-age step leads the PGA Tour.