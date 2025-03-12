Major College Basketball Game Featured Comically Embarrassing Stat Line

Gonzaga beat St. Mary's 58-51 to win the WCC Tournament title Tuesday night, and it wasn't pretty.

The Bulldogs are returning to the NCAA Tournament for the 26th straight season. Only Michigan State has a longer active NCAA Tournament streak.

However, the win isn't the only thing people are talking about. The game featured a stat so bad that it's hard to believe it's even real.

Gonzaga/Saint Mary's game featured horrible shooting.

Fans watching the game had to endure what might have been the worst 3-point shooting in a major college basketball matchup all season.

The teams shot a *COMBINED* 1-31 from 3. Saint Mary's went a staggering 0-16 from deep and Gonzaga was barely better at 1-15.

It really doesn't get much worse than that when it comes to D1 basketball between two programs that are historically solid.

For those doing quick math at home, the teams put up a combined 3.2% hit rate from behind the arc. Not pretty at all.

It might have set the game of basketball back 80 years.

This reminds me of the infamous March 11, 2011 Big Ten Tournament game between Penn State and Wisconsin. The Nittany Lions won 36-33 and the teams shot a combined 5-33 from deep. Somehow, Gonzaga and Saint Mary's found a way to be worse.

Both teams better figure out a way to pick it up or they'll be watching the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament from home. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.