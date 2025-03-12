Major College Basketball Game Featured Comically Embarrassing Stat Line

Gonzaga beat St. Mary's 58-51 to win the WCC Tournament title Tuesday night, and it wasn't pretty.

The Bulldogs are returning to the NCAA Tournament for the 26th straight season. Only Michigan State has a longer active NCAA Tournament streak.

However, the win isn't the only thing people are talking about. The game featured a stat so bad that it's hard to believe it's even real.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are returning to the NCAA Tournament after winning the WCC conference tournament. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Gonzaga/Saint Mary's game featured horrible shooting.

Fans watching the game had to endure what might have been the worst 3-point shooting in a major college basketball matchup all season.

The teams shot a *COMBINED* 1-31 from 3. Saint Mary's went a staggering 0-16 from deep and Gonzaga was barely better at 1-15.

It really doesn't get much worse than that when it comes to D1 basketball between two programs that are historically solid.

For those doing quick math at home, the teams put up a combined 3.2% hit rate from behind the arc. Not pretty at all.

It might have set the game of basketball back 80 years.

Gonzaga and Saint Mary's shot a combined 1-31 from three in the WCC title game. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

This reminds me of the infamous March 11, 2011 Big Ten Tournament game between Penn State and Wisconsin. The Nittany Lions won 36-33 and the teams shot a combined 5-33 from deep. Somehow, Gonzaga and Saint Mary's found a way to be worse.

Both teams better figure out a way to pick it up or they'll be watching the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament from home. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.