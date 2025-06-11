Golfer Nearly Holes 122-Yard Fairway Putt During U.S. Open Practice Round, Gets Chirped By Bryson DeChambeau

Zac Blair hit one of the greatest golf shots you'll ever see at Oakmont.

The U.S. Open has yet to officially begin, but we may have already witnessed the shot of the week courtesy of PGA Tour player Zac Blair.

Blair, who Monday qualified for this week's major championship, decided to have some fun while playing the opening hole at Oakmont Country Club during his practice round on Tuesday.

The first hole at Oakmont is a straightaway Par 4 that presents players with a severely downhill approach shot. While the rough may be incredibly long and thick this week at Oakmont, the fairways are cut extremely tight, which gave Blair the idea of actually using his putter with his approach shot from 122 yards away.

With a putting stroke that didn't even look to be all that aggressive given how long the shot was, Blair scared the hole before nestling about 10 feet away from the flag.

Andy Johnson of The Fried Egg was lucky enough to witness one of the greatest shots you'll ever see, and thankfully, he whipped out his phone to record it.

Blair happened to be playing alongside Bryson DeChambeau, who was stunned by the shot he had just witnessed before going on to chirp Blair for his incredibly nonchalant reaction.

Let this just be the latest example of how freakishly talented PGA Tour players are than all of us weekend warriors out there.

If you're a believer in great vibes, it's hard not to circle Blair's name as a player who could go on to have a solid week in what will be his fourth start at the U.S. Open. Not only is he hitting lag putts from 122 yards away, but he's a golf architect connoisseur and course designer himself, which checks the vibes boxes for Oakmont.