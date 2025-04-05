Golfer Tapes His Own Mouth Shut To Avoid Having A Meltdown

Golf can be a frustrating sport, and sometimes you've got to do what you've got to do to keep your temper in check.

For pro golfer Ryan McCormick he decided to breeze past anger management classes and swear jars by just straight-up taping that wordhole of his shut.

According to the Daily Mail, McCormick has hit a bit of a rough stretch and has dropped from the PGA Tour down to the Korn Ferry Tour, and he did an interview about his struggles during the Club Car Championship in Savannah, Georgia.

The video was posted to the tour's social media accounts.

"Been having not-so-fun times this year on the golf course," McCormick said. "Pretty angry and mad. So I figured I've tried a lot of things, and I just figured I'd shut myself up. So I put tape over my mouth.

"I was hoping maybe that it would help me. Can't say that it did or didn't. It certainly makes you breathe. I felt like Bane, like Batman, muzzle myself."

Alright, that's a new one. Not going to lie, I don't hate the idea.

The only problem I see is that people who usually tape their mouths shut are protesting doofuses who chain themselves to stuff.

Ugh. The worst.

The difference is that they do it for attention. McCormick's tape had a purpose.

"I mean, I'm not like proud. I don't want to create an experience for my playing partners that's not fair," He said. "And, you know, it's not fair to me either or other people. Having a tough time, and that was my solution today."

I get that it'd be a little weird for playing partners. You go to ask a guy a question and he can't answer because he has a strip of gaffer tape over his mouth.

Yeah, that's a bit distracting.

But I'm anxious to find out if it works, because I might have to give that a whirl next time I drive somewhere.