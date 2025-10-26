Needing To Hole Out On His Final Hole To Keep His Job, American Golfer Makes The Swing Of A Lifetime

The DP World Tour wrapped up its season on Sunday in South Korea at the Genesis Championship, which served as the final stage for players to either keep their full-time jobs by holding onto their Tour cards or end the year in heartbreak.

For 71 holes, it looked like American Jordan Gumberg was going to narrowly miss out on finishing inside the Top 115 in the season-long standings to hold onto his card, with an across-the-globe flight starting him right in the face after losing his job.

Standing in the 18th fairway on Sunday, Gumberg was projected to finish 122nd in the standings, and the scenario was straightforward, but far from simple: either hole out for eagle from 58 yards, or don't, and lose your full-time gig.

Either way, Gumberg was faced with a life-changing swing and somehow made the one-in-a-million one.

Are you kidding? Speaking to the media after the round, Gumberg said that he was "at a loss for words." Yeah, us too.

"I saw the ball land on the green and trickle over the hill, you couldn't see anything, and the crowd went nuts, we went nuts. It was the best shot I've hit in my career so far," the 30-year-old explained.

"I didn't think we needed to hole it, but we were looking to get one more and obviously it's an added plus when it went in so I'm ecstatic."

Gumberg, who played at both Tennessee and Arizona in college, earned a win on the DP World tour last season in South Africa and spent 2025 playing in more events than any other player on the European circuit.

It's unbelievable that his fate came down to his final swing in his final event of the year, but he certainly made the most of it. Gumberg's flight back home to Fort Lauderdale got a whole hell of a lot sweeter, that's for sure.