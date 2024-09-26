Golfer Under Fire For Hitting Golf Balls At Elk On Driving Range

The latest controversy on Golf Twitter involves a guy in skinny jeans and white sunglasses, a driving range, and a herd of elk. Buckle up.

The situation appears to have unfolded in Colorado with Good Bull Outdoors sharing the now-viral clip showing a golfer taking aim at the elk. Good Bull Outdoors has more than 390,000 followers and the popular golf account Nuclr Golf later shared the clip to its 180,000 followers on X.

The Nuclr Golf account asked what the punishment should be for the golfer seen in the video hitting punch shots at one of the elk, and you better believe people shared their answers to the question.

The man recording the video tells the golfer "If you want to keep hitting at the elk I'll happily send the video into the cops."

While the replies to the video were mixed with people not thinking that the golfer was necessarily doing something terribly wrong, others suggested some different forms of punishment.

I'm not about to go look up animal cruelty laws or some sort of wildlife regulations for the state of Colorado, but I'm sure there are probably some nit-picky laws where the golfer here could face some sort of legal punishment.

Having said that, let's be honest with ourselves here, if a golf ball were to catch one of the elk the way white sunglasses is hitting it in this clip, they probably wouldn't even feel it. The elk certainly wouldn't be injured by one of these golf balls.

Also - and this seems pretty important to note - but it is legal to hunt elk in the state of Colorado. In fact, people from around the world travel to Colorado just to hunt and kill elk, but sure, feel free to act upset about a guy hitting a golf ball at one on a random driving range.