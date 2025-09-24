NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Booed Repeatedly At Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul attended the opening ceremony of the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black on Wednesday afternoon. But it might not have been the best decision, judging by the crowd's reaction.

Event host Carson Daly brought Hochul onto the stage, where she was met with a chorus of boos and jeers. Daly tried to calm the crowd by telling them to "relax," but to no avail. According to the New York Times, Hochul left the stage quickly after and Daly joked "that went well."

This wasn't the only time that golf fans unloaded on Hochul during the event. Even the mere mention of her name at the beginning drew boos and one man yelling, "Get outta here, Kathy!"

Thought fans were done? Wrong! Literally every time someone mentioned Hochul's name, including United States Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley, fans unleashed a new chorus of boos.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), who is widely expected to run for governor, quickly seized on the moment. She blasted Hochul on X (formerly Twitter), posting: "Brutal boos for Kathy Hochul at Bethpage at Ryder Cup 2025. Bad day for the worst governor in America!"

Her message added more fuel to the political firestorm surrounding Hochul’s chilly reception.

The Ryder Cup also promises more high-profile political drama later this week. Former President Donald Trump is expected to attend Friday’s opening day of play between the American and European teams.

His reception remains to be seen, but given the raucous response to Hochul, many anticipate the crowd will be far more welcoming to the U.S. President than to New York’s governor.