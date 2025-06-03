Golden Tate Shares Insane Story About Fighting Seahawks Teammate Day Before Super Bowl XLVIII

Super Bowl XLVIII may not have had any drama whatsoever with the Seattle Seahawks blowing out the Denver Broncos 43-8 in the big game back in 2014, but there was plenty inside the Seattle locker room on the eve of the contest.

While players are understandably on edge the night before what is very likely the biggest game of their career, Seahawks receivers Golden Tate and Percy Harvin crossed a line.

Tate recently joined the ‘Bussin’ with the Boys' podcast with former NFL players Taylor Lewan and Will Compton and shared a truly insane story about how, and why, he and Harvin got into it mere hours before the Super Bowl kicked off.

The tension between the two teammates began brewing during media day earlier in the week when Tate unintentionally spoke a bit down on Harvin, who was set to return from injury, having played in only four total games that year.

"They asked me, 'Hey, so what does it mean to have Percy Harvin back?'" Tate said, recalling a question he was asked. "I was like, 'You know what, I love Percy's game. I think he's awesome. But the truth of the matter, we haven't had Percy the entire year and we've made it this far. We can't wait to get him out there…but look, we've done it without him. We're fine.'"

As Tate went on to explain, a story was written about his comments about Harvin, who made it abundantly clear the next day that he didn't appreciate what his teammate had to say about him.

"We show up on Saturday before the game on Sunday and I'm just saying, 'What's up Percy? What'd up Sidney [Rice]?' to all my homies, and Percy's just kind of got this look on him," Tate explained. "So finally I go back up to Percy, and I get low to the ground like, 'Percy bro. What's going on? Let's just chop it up. Talk through it,' and he's like, 'Bruh, if you don't get the fu-k up out my face,' and I just turned around and start walking away and next thing you know, boom, he tackles me from behind."

From there, Tate said that he actually tried throwing a punch at Harvin before the wide receiver duo was split up by both head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider.

The two were clearly able to put differences aside on Super Bowl Sunday as they helped lead Seattle to a dominant win over Denver. Harvin had a kickoff return for a touchdown in the contest, while Tate caught three passes on the night.

It'll be interesting to see if Harvin has a reaction to Tate sharing that story. Chances are he does, given the fact he tackled his own teammate hours before the Super Bowl inside their own locker room.