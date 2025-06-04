Former NFL Star Reveals Insane Drinking Habits During Rookie Season: WATCH

Former NFL star Golden Tate was doing plenty of partying during his early days in the league.

Tate was drafted in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. While he had a great NFL career, things didn't get off to a hot start.

His rookie stats are below:

11 games played

227 receiving yards

21 receptions

Zero touchdowns

Four rushing yards

202 punt return yards

Golden Tate reveals party habits during rookie season.

Well, it turns out Tate was also doing a lot of heavy partying during his very early days with the Seattle Seahawks.

Probably more than he should have been.

"I was going out every Friday night. Period. And if I didn't go out, I felt like I was going to have a bad game...Go out, get sauced so bad that I'm showing up to the next day walk through, I can smell it for one, and I'm still a little bit shaky," the former NFL WR explained during an interview on "Bussin' With The Boys."

He also revealed he would go out Sunday nights after games as well. That's a quick way to end up exhausted.

You can watch his full comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

While I'm not one to judge someone for partying - I like cold beer as much as the next red-blooded patriot - it's probably for the best that Golden Tate eventually ditched his hard-partying ways.

You simply aren't going to stick around in the NFL if you can't stay focused. Countless guys blew their chances for a variety of reasons.

And as I stated above, Tate definitely didn't light the world on fire during his rookie season when he was getting "sauced" up.

He eventually figured it out, and finished his time in the NFL with 8,278 receiving yards on 695 catches with 46 receiving touchdowns.

What do you think of Tate's party habits during his rookie season? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.