Golden Knights Face Heat After Signing Acquitted Goalie Carter Hart

After being acquitted of sexual assault along with four of his former Team Canada teammates, former Flyers netminder Carter Hart has signed with the Vegas Golden Knights to resume his hockey career.

Some fans are not happy about it, and the team's statement sure didn't help that.

Hart — along with Alex Formenton, Cal Foote, Dillon Dube and Michael McLeod — was eligible to sign with NHL clubs on October 15 but can't officially return to action until December.

The 27-year-old was released by the Flyers when he was charged and hasn't appeared in a game since January 24.

However, with his legal trouble seemingly behind him, the Golden Knights — who are in a bit of goalie trouble after netminder Adin Hill went down with an injury this week — have signed the former second-round pick.

For some reason, the team announced this signing as if they were apologizing with their hat in hand like some kind of Dickensian character.

"Following the reinstatement decision agreed on by the National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players' Association, goaltender Carter Hart will be joining the Vegas Golden Knights organization," the team statement reads. "The Golden Knights are aligned with the process and assessment the NHL and NHLPA made in their decision. We remain committed to the core values that have defined our organization from its inception and expect that our players will continue to meet these standards moving forward."

This was always going to be a controversial move, but the Golden Knights attempt at damage control may have made things worse. A lot of the focus was on the fact that the team felt the need to put out such a groveling statement.

Hart has every right to get back on the ice after his acquittal and serving his suspension.

However, he and the Golden Knights might have to deal with a bit of flak for the time being.

Of course, it's pretty clear they anticipated this.

Shortly after the announcement was made, Hart was already on the ice at the team's practice facility and briefly addressed the media.

In those remarks, Hart said he looks forward to showing the Vegas community his "true character. Who I am and what I'm about."