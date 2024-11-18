Going Undefeated 'Not Our Ultimate Goal' For Chiefs But Overcoming Bills Might Be Part Of It

After it was over and the Buffalo Bills knocked the Kansas City Chiefs from their unbeaten perch, quarterbacks Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes hugged and shared a midfield exchange caught on national television:

Mahomes Vows To Do It Again

"We'll do it again, baby," Mahomes told Allen, prophesying a future postseason meeting in which the AFC's two best teams will compete for the right to advance toward a championship.

The Chiefs and Bills, you see, remain on a collision course following Sunday's 30-21 Buffalo victory.

Nobody with a voice disagrees with that. Because Sunday's game didn't settle anything. It merely promised more.

Another go-around.

A TBA.

Allen Agrees With Series History

"Given our history, we tend to meet in the playoffs" Allen said. "We're not there yet. We'll focus on that when we get there."

Did he just say it's not going to happen? Of course, he didn't.

Because the Bills and the Chiefs are a thing. Someone on CBS referred to the rivalry as a latter-day Colts vs. Patriots matchup – complete with a Brady versus Manning aspect to it.

That is not wrong.

It's not hyperbole.

It's two of the most successful AFC franchises in recent years that happen to boast perhaps the game's two most dynamic quarterbacks.

If you buy that description, you didn't watch Allen's 26-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. And you know zero Mahomes history.

The Bills have won four of the five meetings in the regular season. And the Chiefs have won all three playoff games between them since 2018, when Allen was drafted and Mahomes became a starter.

Last year, you should know, Buffalo won in the regular season. And the Chiefs won in the postseason. So everyone expects something of a repeat.

"Oh, 100%," Bills defensive end Von Miller said. "One hundred %, in some form or fashion, whether it's at our place or their place. We're going to see the Chiefs again. Whether it's in the division round or the AFC Championship or wherever it may be, we're going to see the Chiefs again, for sure."

The reason both these teams seem to know something about a rematch is because a lot of the other guys who might prevent it have been kind of inconsistent.

Potential Rivals Have Been Inconsistent

The Baltimore Ravens were in the AFC Championship game last year. But they're riding a rollercoaster so far this year.

They've beaten some good teams, including the Bills. But they've lost to Cleveland. And Las Vegas. There's something amiss there right now.

The Steelers are impressive. They're undefeated with Russell Wilson at quarterback.

But December promises games against the Chiefs and Eagles and a rematch against Baltimore. So we'll see.

None of that means the Chiefs and Bills still don't have work to do.

"We've got nine wins and last time I checked that's not even enough to get in the playoffs," Allen said.

Patrick Mahomes Must Play Better

Mahomes threw two interceptions to go with his three touchdowns on Sunday. And that's not good enough. What's worse, it's been something of a trend in a season Mahome's got 15 TDs but also 11 interceptions.

So for him to get his team to that expected postseason game, he's got to personally improve.

And he can use that challenge and Sunday's loss as motivation.

"You can use it as fuel," Mahomes said. "That's a good football team so it's nothing to hang your head [about] losing to them. We feel like we can play better so we'll get back to work and try to use this as a spark so we can try to be a better football team in the end.

"The undefeated thing was cool but that wasn't our ultimate goal so we'll keep building towards that."