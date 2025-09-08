GoFundMe Launched For LA Angels Prospect, Rio Foster, In Critical Condition After Car Crash

The Los Angeles Angels received devastating news over the weekend after prospect Rio Foster was involved in a serious car wreck that left him hospitalized in critical condition.

The 22-year-old minor-leaguer was injured Friday morning while traveling in Richland, Washington. On Monday, the Angels organization released a statement asking fans to rally behind Foster and his family during this difficult time.

"[T]he Angels organization learned that Rio Foster, a member of our Tri-City affiliate, was a passenger in a serious car accident in Richland, Washington. Rio is currently receiving medical care at a local hospital and remains in critical condition. We ask that the entire Angels community joins our organization in keeping Rio and his family in their hearts during this difficult time."

Later that day, a GoFundMe campaign was launched to assist Foster as he continues his recovery.

The Inside the Halos podcast also shared an update on his condition, confirming that he suffered a traumatic brain injury along with skull and facial fractures. He has already undergone brain surgery and is expected to need additional procedures in the coming months.

"Just want to share the GoFundMe for #Angels prospect Rio Foster, who remains in critical condition," the podcast posted. "He suffered a traumatic brain injury along with skull and facial fractures. He has undergone brain surgery and will require more procedures in the coming months."

The Angels’ High-A affiliate, the Tri-City Dust Devils, canceled a scheduled fan event and postponed their Friday night game against the Hillsboro Hops out of respect for Foster.

"The thoughts and prayers of the entire Dust Devils organization are with Rio Foster, who was a passenger in a car accident early this morning and sustained serious injuries," the team wrote.

Foster, known for his power at the plate, hit .267 with 10 home runs and 40 RBI this season in the minors. The Angels, teammates, and fans across baseball continue to send prayers and support as the young player faces a long road to recovery.

