Giants WR Darius Slayton Has Hilarious Reaction To Having Jameis Winston As His QB

Quarterback is undeniably one of the biggest characters in sports

It's no secret that Jameis Winston is one of the biggest characters in football, if not all of sports.

The recently acquired New York Giants quarterback is hard at work with the team during OTAs, and wide receiver Darius Slayton is getting to learn what it's like to share the field with Winston as well as Russell Wilson.

Slayton now knows first-hand that Winston is well, different…

"It’s so hard to describe. Like, how I’m talking right now, he’ll be talking just like this, and it’s just the random thoughts that come to his head. They just come out," Slayton said. "We were talking about, you know, a slant. How did we get to Kentucky Fried Chicken? Just hard lefts."

Working with Jameis seems like playing some sort of short-form improv comedy game that has to do with word association.

It's like he thinks, "Slants, lines; lines, waiting in lines; waiting in lines, restaurants; restaurants Kentucky Fried Chicken," then he just blurts out something about Kentucky Fried Chicken, and everyone around him is just so confused.

However, Slayton said that despite his tangents, Winston still manages to get things back on track.

"I can’t think of an exact example, but that’s the best I can describe it. It’s just random hard lefts, but then he comes right back on topic. It's like, 'Am I tripping, or are you tripping? He’s a really fun guy to be around."

Personally, I think we're all tripping…

Winston will be part of a very interesting Giants quarterback room this season, which includes the aforementioned Wilson, everyone's favorite Italian signal caller Tommy DeVito, and the recently drafted Jaxson Dart.

The Giants have obviously had some serious issues at the position ever since Eli Manning retired, and they'll be hoping that one of those guys proves to be the solution to those problems.