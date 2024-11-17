Giants WR Darius Slayton Clears Up Social Media Comment Viewed As 'Jab' At Team

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton had to do some damage control after posting a comment on Instagram, which some saw as a shot at the franchise.

Former Giants cornerback Nick McCloud posted a photo of himself wearing his new threads for the San Francisco 49ers.

In the comments, Slayton said, "Free man," which was picked up by Giants fans on X and regarded as a sign that Slayton wanted out of East Rutherford.

With the Giants sitting at 2-8, who wouldn't want out of that mess?

Slayton hopped on social media during his bye week to address the vague message, which the receiver said related to a different photo from McCloud's post.

It was a misunderstanding, and Slayton is happy in New York … or so he says.

"Young thug is "a free man" pictured in 4th slide," Slayton said on X. The receiver was referring to rapper Young Thug, who is a free man after pleading guilty to gang, drug and gun charges.

"Only thing Nick has been Free’d of is being my locker mate and having to listen to me talk trash about ND every week," Slayton added.

The G-Men rank at the bottom of the NFL in points scored per game (15.6), and Daniel Jones may be playing out his final season as the Giants' starting quarterback if they continue on their current trajectory.

Slayton's name was tossed around before the NFL's trade deadline, rumored as a potential target for teams like the Chiefs and Chargers.

The former fifth-round pick signed a two-year extension with the team in 2023. Slayton is second on the team in receiving yards with 469.

