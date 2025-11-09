Jaxson Dart's Concussion Against Bears Shows How Broken the Giants Have Become

It couldn't get worse for the Giants, until it did.

Without Jaxson Dart, the New York Giants have no pulse. He’s the heartbeat keeping New York on life support.

On Sunday against the Chicago Bears, Dart kept the Giants at a 10-point advantage in the fourth quarter before suffering a concussion on a scramble play that ended in a fumble.

Russell Wilson entered the game, and the predictably bad G-Men spoiled a good shot at beating the Bears.

WATCH:

The Giants eventually lost their lead and fell to Chicago, 24-20. It was their fourth blown lead of the season, dropping their record to 2-8.

Dart had been the team’s primary playmaker, so it was unsurprising that New York struggled after his exit.

Following the loss, Giants fans were left to consider the team’s reliance on a rookie quarterback.

Aside from two notable catches by wide receiver Darius Slayton, who also exited with an injury, the Giants’ performance was inconsistent.

Head coach Brian Daboll faced increased scrutiny after the game. His reliance on Dart has drawn attention, as Daboll's record over the past two seasons stands at 5-22 (.185 winning percentage).

When the passing game failed to generate results, Daboll increased Dart’s rushing attempts, exploiting Chicago’s vulnerable defense.

But the physical approach took its toll. Dart, 22, who has undergone multiple concussion evaluations this season, was ruled out Sunday after his fourth evaluation and did not return.

On the play leading to his injury, Dart appeared to lose consciousness briefly. He was not immediately evaluated for a concussion and was removed from the game after Daboll observed signs of disorientation.

"I’m not sure exactly the play that it happened. I’m just concerned for the kid," Daboll said after the game.

Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen are under pressure as the team holds two wins through 10 games. Despite the record, team leadership has not made any changes to the current staff.

The team hopes to have Dart available for Week 11's matchup against the Packers.

