Giants Rookie Gets Revenge On Lions DB With Ankle-Breaking Move: VIDEO

Preseason football is here, which is better than no football, and one Giants rookie is putting on a show early.

New York Giants rookie running back Eric Gray got sweet revenge on a Lions defensive back who embarrassed Gray at joint practices this week.

READ: Giants First-Rounder Malik Nabers Fights Against Lions Defensive Back At Heated Practice

Gray ripped a 48-yard touchdown run Thursday night as the Giants kicked off their preseason with a matchup against Detroit.

The rookie made the play of the game, so far, with an impressive run that snatched a pair of ankles along the way. Gray juked Lions DB Morice Norris on his way to the end zone, spawning oohs and ahhs from the crowd at MetLife Stadium.

Norris was the only Lions defender capable of tackling Gray, but the undrafted DB out of Fresno State was stuffed in a blender after a sharp cut from the running back. He made news on Monday after he popped Gray's helmet off during practice with a crushing tackle.

Consider both sides even now.

Giants backup Drew Lock had a miserable start to his tenure in New York, completing 4-of-10 for 17 passing yards and one interception.

Gray enjoyed a strong first half. Gray amassed two touchdowns and 100 yards of total offense before halftime.

Could this be the running back to replace Saquon Barkley?

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela