Giants Rookie Daniel Susac Goes 3-for-3, Traumatizes Family Member For Life

I'm genuinely not even joking when I ask, is that kid okay?

San Francisco Giants rookie Daniel Susac had a hell of a debut at the plate on Thursday.

Before he got doused with Gatorade – and got his local reporter's laptop obliterated in the process – Susac had a three-for-three night with a walk thrown in for good measure.

As you would expect, there were plenty of family members in attendance to see Susac' perfect start to his MLB career, and they were all understandably fired up.

Well, almost all of them, anyway.

One young family member – reportedly a cousin, from what I could find on social media – was less than thrilled with his professional baseball playing relative and the ensuing ruckus in the stands.

Oh, man! I'm genuinely not even joking when I ask, is that kid okay?

And if you didn't get a close enough look, Jomboy was able to get some Zapruder Film quality close-ups of the young fan getting absolutely ragdolled.

Look at the sheer terror on this poor kid's face.

I want to feel bad, but it's also just so funny. And also, whoever that lady is next to him doesn't seem to be too concerned.

We all remember our first trip to the ballpark, and for most of us, it was a pleasant experience.

Mine was a Marlins game when I was four years old. This was back when they used to play at the Dolphins' stadium, and I even got a free hat for being one of the first 10,000 fans in attendance.

My point is, it rocked! And I'm sure most of you also have positive memories of your first trip to the ballpark.

This poor kid, on the other hand, has been absolutely shellshocked.

Going back to Oracle Park for our young Giants fan will be like a Marine from World War II returning to Iwo Jima.

I have yet to take my little guy to a baseball game, but now I know what NOT to do.

It's nice of the Susac family to lead by example, even if that example is that you shouldn't give your six-year-old late term shaken baby syndrome.

Oh yeah, and congrats to Daniel!

Hell of a start, kid! Just don't be offended when your cousin doesn't want to come see you play anymore.

Nothing personal.