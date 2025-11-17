Abdul Carter Was Supposed to Be the Giants' Future, But He’s Already the Problem

The New York Giants finally nailed a draft, landing their quarterback of the future and a few building blocks to match.

But before breaking out the champagne glasses, their top defensive pick, Abdul Carter, is already testing patience in the building.

The rookie pass rusher, once called the next Lawrence Taylor (while having less impact than Lawrence Tynes), is reportedly in hot water with the team after allegedly showing up late to meetings and falling asleep during film sessions.

Carter notably did not get the start in Week 11 against the Green Bay Packers because of conduct issues in the week leading up to the first game for interim head coach Mike Kafka, who took over for the fired Brian Daboll.

"Was not sleep, actually doing recovery," Carter posted on X, responding to reports of missing walkthroughs and sleeping during meetings. "Nonetheless that’s on ME!"

Carter also addressed his missed snaps on Sunday after the 27-20 loss to Green Bay.

"I made a mistake during the week that was detrimental to the team," Carter told reporters. "I already know that whatever I do is going to have consequences. That was the consequence, have to live with it, keep playing."

Giants fans on social media have already rolled around in the online rumors, keeping a close eye on Carter as the next begrudged "star" on the G-Men who’s already falling out of favor with fans.

At Penn State, Carter was one of the most feared defenders in the Big Ten, starting 39 games in three seasons and racking up 172 tackles, 23 sacks, and 13 forced fumbles.

Heading into the draft, he was hailed as a game disruptor, known for getting after the quarterback nearly at the level of fellow ex-Nittany Lion Micah Parsons — apparently with the same attitude.

No. 51 has been close to a non-factor for the Giants this season, failing to stand out in the anticipated, destructive defensive line featuring Brian Burns (the league leader in sacks) and fellow first-round picks Kayvon Thibodeaux and Dexter Lawrence.

The Giants' defense has sputtered all year, in part because of Abdul Carter's disappointing season as the third overall pick and the lack of direction under criticized defensive coordinator Shane Bowen.

Carter is best remembered for asking Giants legend Lawrence Taylor for authorization to wear the famed No. 56 retired by the team.

Some critics barked at the idea, calling out the rookie for hubris. Perhaps LT and the Giants did the right thing by blocking the decision, which led to Carter wearing No. 51.

For the first time in years, the Giants looked like they’d drafted their way out of the dark. But one rookie’s immaturity can cast a long shadow.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela