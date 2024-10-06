Giants Receiver Chewed Out By Brian Daboll For Livestreaming Celebration

A Giants player learned a tough lesson about excessive celebration following a win.

New York Giants players couldn't help but celebrate being 2-3 after a tough first four weeks of the season.

Act like you've been here was the resounding message after Sunday's win against the Seattle Seahawks, specifically directed at second-year receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, who was live-streaming his reaction to Week 5's win until the video was shut down by coach Brian Daboll.

Robinson hopped on Instagram Live after his big day.

While jumping around with his teammates, Robinson soon noticed Daboll sneaking in the background.

The coach warned his young player to get his s**t together and to turn off the live stream.

"Don't post that s**t," Daboll told Robinson before the video cut off.

WATCH:

It won't take Daboll long to realize that thousands of people had already watched Robinson's livestream.

The G-Men defeated the Seahawks, 29-20, despite a very unstable start to the afternoon game hosted in Seattle.

All hope seemed lost in the opening quarter after Seattle returned a goal-line fumble by the Giants 100 yards for a score.

New York's defense responded with a resilient effort, recording seven sacks and a touchdown against Seattle to keep Big Blue's offense in the game.

Daniel Jones played an exceptionally efficient game. Without his top wideout, Malike Nabers, or starting running back, Devin Singletary, Jones completed 23 of 32 pass attempts for 257 yards and two touchdowns. Danny Dimes also rushed 11 times for 38 yards.

Wan'Dale Robinson caught six passes for 36 yards, one touchdown and a serious reprimand from his coach.

