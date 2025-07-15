Giants QB Goes Viral Over Crazy Pass, Tossed From A Boat

The kid's a natural. New York Giants' 2025 first-round pick quarterback Jaxson Dart won over a wave of Giants fans after launching an impressive bomb of a pass while on a boat.

Dart, 22, shared a video of himself hurling a football roughly 50 yards, connecting with exact accuracy to a receiver on a jet ski.

The receiver wasn’t from the Giants’ roster, though, based on the dropped pass, it could’ve easily been mistaken for Darius Slayton.

Much like Zach Wilson’s viral combine pass that boosted his draft stock, Dart has been riding a hot streak since this video dropped, with many Big Apple fans clamoring for him to start in the 2025 season.

Excitement over Dart’s NFL potential has swung between visions of a QB1 and fears of mediocrity.

His big arm drives much of the hype, and the Giants haven’t had a true gunslinger under center since Eli Manning led them to a Super Bowl in 2011-12.

Out of Ole Miss, Dart was selected 25th in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Giants’ second pick of the round after taking linebacker Abdul Carter third overall.

The Giants endured a dismal 3-14 season last year, plagued by a lack of viable quarterback options after Daniel Jones fell out of favor with coaches and the front office. Entering the new season with Dart, Jameis Winston and former Super Bowl winner Russell Wilson as their presumed quarterback room, the Giants could either crater or soar, bolstered by a formidable defensive line and a solid overall roster.

The G-Men’s absence from the playoffs has stemmed largely from their lack of a clear identity at quarterback. By drafting Dart in the first round, New York is all-in on molding his big arm into a franchise-level talent.

