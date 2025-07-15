Giants Players Were Very Unhappy Dodgers Fans Took Over Oracle Park

Several San Francisco Giants players noticed something concerning about the composition of the crowd during their last home series before the All-Star Break: Giants fans weren't exactly an overwhelming majority in their own stadium.

The Giants hosted the rival Los Angeles Dodgers over the past weekend, and Dodgers fans took over. To the point where starter Logan Webb and the team's new shortstop, Willy Adames, both noticed it. And weren't exactly pleased about it. Webb started game one of the series, where his team jumped out to a commanding 8-2 lead. But the Dodgers, trying to avoid their seventh straight loss, made it interesting by pulling to within a run at 8-7.

After putting runners on first and second with one out in the ninth, however, Will Smith grounded into a game-ending double play. But the comeback allowed Dodgers fans to make some noise after the quiet start. Webb heard it.

"Every time we play these guys, it always seems like it’s a great atmosphere," Webb said. "Probably a little too many Dodger fans in the stands, but yeah, it’s always fun playing against them. Always great energy.

Dodgers Fans Travel Well, Especially Against Rivals

Adames agreed with Webb: "I'm not going to lie, I feel like we had too many Dodgers fans here," he said. "Maybe tomorrow we get more San Francisco fans. But the energy was intense. I loved it. It felt like a playoff game, to be honest. That's how high the energy was. I loved it and I love playing games like that."



The Dodgers have an organized fan group, Pantone 294, which frequently brings large groups to road games. There are plenty of LA area transplants in the Bay Area, and it's an easy trip for other individual fans who want to enjoy the rivalry at the beautiful stadium in San Francisco.

It's still impressive to see that many visiting fans in a stadium 380 miles away. You don't see that many Giants fans in LA, that's for sure. The Giants host the Dodgers again from September 12-14; we'll see if Webb and Adames get their wish for that series.