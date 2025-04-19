Giants Pitcher Logan Webb Had His Interview Derailed By A Fart

San Francisco Giants' righty Logan Webb was trying to stay cool during a media scrum on Friday, but he just couldn't keep his cool.

The reason? Someone in his vicinity decided right in the middle of his interview was an opportune time to perform a butt trumpet solo.

It's one of the more relatable video clips I've seen lately. A reporter is asking a question while Webb tries to be a professional and give him his full attention, but the fart happens and you can see some cracks develop in Webb's facade.

"I'm sorry," Webb said while trying to regain his composure. "I'm sorry; farts are always funny, not going to lie."

No word on whether that fart was premeditated or if someone in a nearby stall just over-exerted a little while trying to pull off a sock, but it doesn't matter. The facts are simple: there was a fart and farts are funny.

We've all been in Webb's position. I mean, who hasn't been in a meeting or a funeral and had to fight the urge to laugh after someone accidentally cut a mid-sneeze gasser, tripped, or got hit in the nads?

It can be hard to contain that kind of laughter, but the Giants have been off to a decent start this season, so perhaps the mood is on the lighter side, although, they may want to crack a window in there if they have one.

They're 13-7 on the year, which puts them even with the Dodgers, two games back from the Padres in an NL West that is proving to be the division to keep an eye on this season.

However, they dropped Friday night's game which featured Webb on the hill for 6 innings during which he gave up four hits, one earned run, and struck out a dozen.