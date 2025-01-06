Giants Owner John Mara 'Very Upset' About Saquon Barkley Ad For Sleep Medication

New York Giants owner John Mara is "very upset" about a recent ad for Unisom Sleep-Aid that featured Saquon Barkley — but not for the reason you might think.

Just ahead of the Giants' Week 18 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Unisom partnered with the superstar running back for a new ad that took a not-so-subtle jab at Mara and the Giants. The spot referenced a comment Mara made during Hard Knocks: Offseason before Barkley left New York for the Eagles in free agency.

"I’ll have a tough time sleeping if Saquon goes to Philadelphia," Mara said. Famous last words.

MORE: Saquon Barkley Trolls Giants Owner John Mara In New Ad For Sleep Medication

In the ad, Barkley recites a lullaby trolling the Giants owner.

"I heard some of you were having trouble sleeping, so I wrote you a lullaby," Barkley said. "Rockabye baby, awake in your bed. As the thought of 2,000 swirls in your head. It sure is tough to lose sleep over football. Not for me, though. Good night to you all."

During an impromptu press conference on Monday, Mara said he had one gripe about the Unisom ad, and he called Barkley to let him know about it.

"I called him before the game and told him I was very upset with him based on our relationship of so many years," Mara said. "He said, ‘What do you mean?’ I said, ‘The least you could have done is ask me to be in the commercial with you.’

"I said, ‘I could have been tossing and turning, and it would have been a great (thing).’ I said, ‘There is an acting gene in our family. It’s not just my nieces.'"

Mara is the uncle of actresses Kate Mara and Rooney Mara.

The Eagles beat the Giants on Sunday, 20-13, without the help of Barkley, who was resting to prepare for the playoffs.

It's good to see that John Mara has a good sense of humor about all this. After the embarrassing 3-14 season his team had, though, Giants fans probably aren't laughing.