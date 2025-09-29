Giants Owner John Mara Announces Major Health Update

New York Giants co-owner John Mara revealed Monday, coming off his team’s first win of the season, that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

In his statement, Mara did not address the severity or type of cancer but said he expects to remain "active" in team operations. Under his leadership, the Giants have won two Super Bowls — both of them versus Tom Brady’s Patriots.

"I have recently been diagnosed with cancer and have been following the treatment plan recommended by an outstanding team of doctors," Mara’s statement said.

"I’m feeling strong and optimistic, and I’m committed to seeing this through to a positive outcome. I plan to remain active with the team throughout my treatment, and I’m fortunate to be surrounded by incredible support — personally, professionally, and medically. I ask that you respect my privacy and my family’s privacy at this time."

Mara has co-owned the Giants with Steve Tisch, whose family first acquired a 50 percent stake in the team in 1991.

Recently, Mara and Tisch agreed to sell a 10 percent minority stake to the Koch family at a valuation of approximately $10 billion, while retaining control of the franchise.

The owner watched his team’s Week 4 home win Sunday, which also marked the debut of 2025 first-round pick Jaxson Dart — a move generating optimism for the Giants’ future at quarterback, especially after an eye-opening upset win over the Bolts.

As Mara begins this fight, the Giants organization and its fans are standing firmly behind him.

