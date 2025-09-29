Giants Owner John Mara Announces Major Health Update

Prayers go out to Giants owner John Mara.

PublishedUpdated

New York Giants co-owner John Mara revealed Monday, coming off his team’s first win of the season, that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 29: John Mara president of the New York Giants on the field before the start of their game against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium on December 29, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

In his statement, Mara did not address the severity or type of cancer but said he expects to remain "active" in team operations. Under his leadership, the Giants have won two Super Bowls — both of them versus Tom Brady’s Patriots.

"I have recently been diagnosed with cancer and have been following the treatment plan recommended by an outstanding team of doctors," Mara’s statement said.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 26: (L-R) President and CEO John K. Mara of the New York Giants talks with head coach Brian Daboll prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on September 26, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

"I’m feeling strong and optimistic, and I’m committed to seeing this through to a positive outcome. I plan to remain active with the team throughout my treatment, and I’m fortunate to be surrounded by incredible support — personally, professionally, and medically. I ask that you respect my privacy and my family’s privacy at this time."

Mara has co-owned the Giants with Steve Tisch, whose family first acquired a 50 percent stake in the team in 1991. 

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 21: John Mara and Clark Hunt speak at MetLife Stadium on September 21, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Recently, Mara and Tisch agreed to sell a 10 percent minority stake to the Koch family at a valuation of approximately $10 billion, while retaining control of the franchise.

The owner watched his team’s Week 4 home win Sunday, which also marked the debut of 2025 first-round pick Jaxson Dart — a move generating optimism for the Giants’ future at quarterback, especially after an eye-opening upset win over the Bolts.

As Mara begins this fight, the Giants organization and its fans are standing firmly behind him.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Tags
Written by

Alejandro Avila is a longtime writer at OutKick, living in Southern California. 

AA's insights on topics ranging from cinema to food and politics transformed the lives of average folks worldwide into followers of the OutKick Way. All Glory to God.

Interests: Jeopardy, movies, Jiu-Jitsu, faith, Los Angeles. (follow @alejandroaveela on X)