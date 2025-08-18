Giants' Outfielder Jung Hoo Lee Makes Mind-Boggling Catch Between His Knees

Forget the catch of the year, San Francisco Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee may have pulled off the catch of the century during his team's 7-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday.

The outrageous catch came in the top of the fourth inning when Tampa Bay first baseman Yandy Diaz sent the baseball to the warning track into Triples Alley. Lee got a great jump on the ball, and while it looked like he was going to make a relatively routine catch, the center fielder had to slide to his knees at the last split second to get a glove on it.

While he did get his glove on the baseball, he attempted to catch it with his palm, forcing the ball to pop out and actually land on his left thigh. From there, Lee began rolling over at full speed, the ball somehow stayed attached to his left leg, and he then brought in his right leg to secure the baseball between his legs.

It's unlike anything you've ever seen before.

It feels like we see a catch like this in football every year, with a player bobbling the ball before somehow securing it between his legs as he falls to the ground, but to pull this off in center field going full speed is truly a one-of-one snag.

Lee explained after the Giants' win how he managed to pull off the catch.

"The wind was pretty heavy and the ball was reaching out a lot, so I went for the slide," Lee explained. "I did catch it, but it felt like it was dropping down, going under my body starting from the chest. It was a funny catch for sure.

"As soon as I felt the ball dropping down my body, I felt like I had to squeeze, and in the end, I squeezed it with my calves."

Funny isn't the first adjective that comes to mind when reacting to that catch; outrageous and lucky are more fitting descriptions.