Giants Open To Every Avenue Of Upgrading Quarterback Position -- Including Trades

INDIANAPOLIS – The entire planet knows the New York Giants need to find a starting quarterback for the 2025 season and so here was general manager Joe Schoen on Tuesday morning, fielding question after question about a subject on everyone's mind.

A subject he doesn't really love discussing with any specificity.

But maybe that's because specificity is impossible right now.

Joe Schoen Talks QB Options

The Giants have options this offseason. Lots.

Free agency, draft, trade.

"We're going to look at vets, we're going to look at the draft, we're going to look at trade candidates," Schoen said.

So the Giants may end up rolling out a young quarterback or a veteran in 2025.

"Where we are, Tommy DeVito is our only quarterback on the roster, so we may evaluate both of those," the general manager added. "Both may be options. We don't know what's going to happen in the draft. We don't know who's going to be there. You get around these kids, we don't know who may be a fit for us.

"We're going to have address the position somewhere. Maybe if we get a young quarterback, you like to have a vet in the room. We're looking at all different avenues."

Schoen did not mention any actual name of a candidate except to say he didn't mind the fact Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is not going to be throwing at the combine. He doesn't mind that, he said.

Schoen Won't Discuss Stafford

Schoen said he will speak to all the other 31 general managers during the combine. He wants to discuss moving up in the draft, or down. Or cap casualties.

Or, yes, trades of a veteran.

"A lot of those conversations will happen this week," Schoen said.

One imagines the Giants might weigh a Sam Darnold return to New York – improbable as that seems. They could trade for a player, which will have them weighing the idea of adding Matthew Stafford from the Rams, if they have the stomach for investing in a 37-year-old player.

"You have to ask the Rams about that," Schoen said. "He's under contract with the Rams so that would be a question for the Rams."

They could look to free agency and the possibility of adding Kirk Cousins, if/when he's released by the Atlanta Falcons.

Or they could look to the draft where the name most closely linked to them by multiple league executives is indeed Sanders.

Sanders Because Ward Could Be Gone

The draft option of Sanders comes primarily because the Giants hold the No. 3 overall draft pick and, barring a trade with Tennessee to the No. 1 spot, would likely keep them from picking Cameron Ward of Miami.

Ward is the likely first quarterback off the board, according to multiple early mocks, including the most prominent one put out by NFL Media.

And the next highest QB prospect is, you guessed it, Sanders.

But what if the Giants hierarchy, which includes Schoen and coach Brian Daboll, who were on the hot seat last year, feel a need to win right away. That would, you know, insulate them from getting fired this year.

That's where the trades and free agency possibilities come into play.

And the top prize there might be Stafford.

Matt Stafford Talking To Teams

The Rams have given Stafford permission to speak with team here at the combine to weigh his worth. Stafford's representation expects to speak to the Giants, per a league source.

But that doesn't mean a trade is on the way.

Acquiring Stafford would require not only trading away significant draft resources but also signing him to a new contract. And Stafford reportedly wants something in the vicinity of $50 million per season, which he's not going to get from any sane NFL general manager given the need to also give up draft picks.

Stafford would be a Hail Mary by Schoen. It doesn't seem a fit given his league view.

You know what seems more likely?

Signing a cheaper free agent.

That brings Darnold and Cousins into the conversation.

Kirk Cousins Future Uncertain

Darnold may or may not be viable in fee agency. That's because the Minnesota Vikings may place a transition tag on Darnold which would give them the option to match any offer he gets.

And most teams don't love signing players on transition tags because they feel they're merely negotiating on behalf of the original team. Remember that even Lamar Jackson didn't get an offer a couple of years ago when the Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on him.

The Cousins option is interesting but the Falcons would prefer to trade him (and his contract) rather than keep him as an expensive backup or simply release him.

So, yes, it's complicated for the Giants.

"It's important," Schoen said, "that however we address it, the play has to be better than it's been."