The Giants Gave Up A TD 11 Seconds Into The Game...And Have Dominated Since Then

I really don’t think it's an overreaction to say that the New York Giants are a bottom-three team in the NFL. Whether by record, point differential, or talent, they just stink worse than a pile of horse manure.

And now, they are giving up touchdowns to opposing teams just seconds after the game starts.

The Giants traveled to Cleveland for an afternoon tilt against the Browns, and received the opening kickoff. Return man Eric Gray decided to run the ball out of the end zone (completely bucking the trend we’ve seen for the first few weeks of the season), but it all went horribly wrong just a few seconds later.

Gray lost the ball and wouldn’t you know it, Cleveland recovered.

So not only did the Giants not do anything productive on their first drive (already putting them behind the curve), they gave Cleveland prime field position for their first drive.

And exactly one play later and after just 11 seconds of game time, Deshaun Watson found Amari Cooper for a ridiculous touchdown.

Sweet mercy, what are the odds he actually caught that? According to NFL Next Gens Stats, the chances of him hauling that in weren’t great.

In fact, of all the touchdown receptions recorded this year, it was the third-most improbable to be completed.

So the chances of this sequence happening - fumble on kickoff, touchdown on first play, that specific touchdown being scored - had minimal chance of happening. But because it's the Giants, it of course happened.

But for the rest of the first half, New York clawed its way back to lead 21-7 at halftime. Wide receiver Malik Nabers had a heavy hand in this happening, snagging two touchdowns, the first of which was absolutely insane.

It definitely looks like New York is in full control of the game. But remember, this is the Giants we're talking about. This positive run of events could end really quickly.

Maybe in as little as 11 seconds.