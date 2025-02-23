Giants Legend Plaxico Burress Sells Famous Super Bowl Ring At Auction

Former New York Giants wide receiver Plaxico Burress sold a piece of franchise history.

Jan 20, 2008 - Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA - NFL Football: The New York Giants PLAXICO BURRESS against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field Jan. 20, 2008 in Green Bay, Wisc. during the NFC Championship game.  (Photo by Jay Drowns/Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Burress, 47, reportedly sold his Super Bowl XLII ring, which commemorates the Giants' historic win over the formerly undefeated New England Patriots in the 2007-2008 season.

New York Giants #80 tight end Jeremy Shockey celebrating with his team mate #17 wide receiver  Plaxico Burress after a big play he had 4 catches for 80 yards and 1 touchdown against the Colts during the Indianapolis Colts vs New York Giants game on September 10, 2006 at the Giants Stadium  in East Rutherford NJ, The Colts won over the Giants by the score of 26 to 21. (Photo by Tom Berg/NFLPhotoLibrary)

According to the New York Post, Heritage Auctions sold the ring for $280,600 — making it the second-most expensive Super Bowl ring, runner-up to ex-Baltimore Colts head coach Don McCafferty's Super Bowl V ring, which sold for $300,000.

Behind Eli Manning and unlikely hero David Tyree's famed helmet catch, Plaxico Burress' go-ahead receiving touchdown late in the fourth quarter ranks atop the most notable moments from the historic Giants Super Bowl win, which staved off a perfect season from Tom Brady and Bill Belichick's Patriots team.

After Super Bowl XLII, Plaxico Burress’ career took a bit of a nosedive, including his arrest after shooting himself in the leg with a firearm and problems over failing to pay taxes.

