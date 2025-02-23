Giants Legend Plaxico Burress Sells Famous Super Bowl Ring At Auction

Former New York Giants wide receiver Plaxico Burress sold a piece of franchise history.

Burress, 47, reportedly sold his Super Bowl XLII ring, which commemorates the Giants' historic win over the formerly undefeated New England Patriots in the 2007-2008 season.

According to the New York Post, Heritage Auctions sold the ring for $280,600 — making it the second-most expensive Super Bowl ring, runner-up to ex-Baltimore Colts head coach Don McCafferty's Super Bowl V ring, which sold for $300,000.

Behind Eli Manning and unlikely hero David Tyree's famed helmet catch, Plaxico Burress' go-ahead receiving touchdown late in the fourth quarter ranks atop the most notable moments from the historic Giants Super Bowl win, which staved off a perfect season from Tom Brady and Bill Belichick's Patriots team.

After Super Bowl XLII, Plaxico Burress’ career took a bit of a nosedive, including his arrest after shooting himself in the leg with a firearm and problems over failing to pay taxes.

