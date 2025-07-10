Giants Legend Eli Manning Wanted To Purchase Team, Until He Saw The Price…

Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning was reportedly interested in a minority ownership stake in his ex-team, until he got priced out.

Speaking with CNBC Sport this week, Manning announced that he withdrew his name from consideration to buy a stake as a result of the team's roughly $10 billion asking price.

The team has been estimated to be valued around $7.85 billion, which follows the ridiculous spike in franchise ownership and pricing.

Manning, who won two Super Bowls with the G-Men and stands as the best QB in franchise history, said:

"Basically, it’s too expensive for me. A 1% stake valued at $10 billion turns into a very big number. …

"I love the Giants, and I think it is deserving of that valuation. There will be people that want to go for it, and I was kind of along for the ride."

Even with a net worth expected to be more than $300 million from his famed NFL career, Manning isn't willing to fork up the money.

After his career, Manning launched into the entertainment sector of sports, including projects alongside his brother and Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, both of whom also hold a role in ESPN's Monday Night Football coverage.

Eli previously spoke out on the limitations that an owner's role could bear, which is reason enough for the hopeful Hall of Famer to not consider the investment.

Manning has actively participated in Giants events, frequently featured on their social media. He also noted the lack of access he'd have with Giants players in a potential owner's role.

"I wouldn’t be able to talk to players that I coached in the Pro Bowl. It was going to affect my day job," Manning added.

Most recently, the San Francisco 49ers sold minority ownership stake at a reported $6 billion; while in the NBA, the Los Angeles Lakers sold their franchise for $10 billion.

