The New York Giants’ front office has made some major mistakes in free agency and the draft since Joe Schoen took the helm as general manager.

The G-Men’s dismal run in recent years has sparked sharp reactions from franchise icons like former wide receiver Amani Toomer.

As new talent signs elsewhere, Toomer — speaking on ESPN Radio — blasted Schoen’s incompetence, claiming it deters free agents from joining the Giants.

Toomer labeled the team a "sinking ship" due to Schoen’s decisions and made it clear he’s done backing the GM.

"They see a sinking ship," Toomer said, mourning the Giants' plight in 2025.

Toomer's sentiments underscore the growing frustration with Schoen’s direction for the franchise.

Schoen’s biggest blunder hit last offseason when he let former No. 2 overall pick Saquon Barkley walk in free agency.

The move, or lack of, handed the eventual champion Philadelphia Eagles a star.

Now, the Giants and their fans wither in limbo, desperate for a new quarterback after mishandling ex-starter Daniel Jones.

This offseason, Schoen and New York’s front office waver between signing a proven name or drafting a play-caller, likely with their third-overall pick.

Dave Gettleman’s earlier stint as GM drew plenty of flak, but he nailed drafts with picks like Andrew Thomas and Dexter Lawrence — still pillars for the team.

Schoen’s draft record, though, falls flat. His selections — like Evan Neal, Jalin Hyatt, Josh Ezeudu, and Deonte Banks — teeter on the edge of "bust" status or fully cross it.

The clock ticks louder on Schoen, whose glaring lack of blockbuster moves leaves him tripping out of the free-agency gate.

Disappointment lingers as no bold moves emerge.

