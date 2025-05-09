Giants Jaxson Dart's New Secret Weapon Is His Sisters' Necklace...Which He Took From Her Room

New York Giants draft pick Jaxson Dart is hoping to turn around the team's fortunes under center, and he has a secret weapon to help him do it in the form of his sister's necklace.

Dart had just wrapped up his first practice rookie minicamp and took the podium wearing an eye-catching necklace.

At some point, someone asked about it — because it really was that noticeable — so Dart gave the story behind it.

"So, my little sister had it, it was hers," Dart began, per the Associated Press.

Now, I want to pause here for a second, because I 1000% thought we were about to hear some kind of tragic story. I think I even sat up in my chair to brace for it.

Alright… deep breaths…

"It was before our bowl game, and as I was leaving the house over Christmas — a little break before the bowl game — and just saw it in her room," he said. "And I was like, you know what, I kind of like it.

"So, I put it on and it’s kind of been good luck for me ever since."

Oh, so his sister's just fine?

Well, I'm glad to hear that, but then the origin story of that necklace is now just that Jaxson walked past her bedroom, said, "Hey, I think I want that necklace," took it, and now it's just his.

Not exactly a Hollywood story, but alright…

My brother did this to me once when we were teenagers. Not with a necklace, but with a pair of sneakers I used to mow the lawn.

But do you know what my brother didn't do with those chlorophyll-tinted New Balances? He didn't go out and drop a bowl game performance that boosted his draft stock, which is what Dart did with his sister's necklace, leading Mississippi to a blowout win over Duke in which he threw for 404 yards and four touchdowns.

Yeah, I'd keep wearing my sister's necklace too if that happened.

Dart said, his brother picked up a necklace of his own to see if he can harness some of its apparent magic too.

We'll see how this pans out for him, but I'm sure Giants fans are praying that necklace didn't blow all of its mojo in that bowl game.