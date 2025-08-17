Giants Rookie Abdul Carter Fires At Jets Fans After 'Humbling' Play

Welcome to the league, ROOK.

Abdul Carter has a short fuse when it comes to the New York Jets and the team's fans.

Carter, the New York Giants rookie edge rusher, had a humbling moment in Saturday’s preseason clash at MetLife Stadium when a chip block sent him flying backward.

For a player hyped as the next Lawrence Taylor, getting manhandled isn’t supposed to be part of the game plan.

Jets players and fans applauded the play, mocking Carter after the collision.

That didn’t sit well with the No. 3 pick, who just a week earlier had flashed serious promise in his debut against the Buffalo Bills, racking up three pressures on three rushes and drawing early comparisons to Micah Parsons.

Carter clapped back on X: "might be the only highlight of the Jets all season and we put BTA [belt to a*]. weak a** chip ate that mf like bbq."

The block came courtesy of third-string tight end Stone Smartt, who chipped Carter before right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor shoved him to the turf.

The Giants still rolled the Jets, 31-12, but that single sequence became the highlight of the night for Gang Green supporters, who called it Carter’s "welcome to the league" moment.

Replies piled on, telling the rookie to check himself after getting flat-out embarrassed.

"Bro got demolished and comes to talk s*** on the internet," one fan responded.

Another chipped in, "Imagine being this thin skinned as a pro athlete. NY media gonna feast on this boy."

Inside the Giants’ building, though, there’s no concern about Carter’s future. With Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns, and Kayvon Thibodeaux alongside him, New York envisions Carter as a defensive leader.

One viral play won’t erase the talent that made Abdul Carter a top draft pick, but he'll need to back up any smack-talk in his rookie season, including the fresh jabs at Jets fans.

