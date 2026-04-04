Giants Fan Brutally Roasts The Mets, And It Backfired

Sometimes, fans will heckle and not many people hear what they say. Other times, their roasts get broadcast for all the world to enjoy.

The New York Mets were in the middle of a beat down of the San Francisco Giants, continuing a less than ideal start for the Bay Area team. While we have barely crossed into April, the sub-.500 start has already bugged the daylights out of one fan.

When his Giants were down by five in the fourth inning, he couldn’t contain his frustration anymore. He got his grievances out, but he did so in the middle of a massive quiet spell in the game.

That meant that a lot more people than those in the three rows behind him heard his insult.

"Come on Giants wake up! The Yankees left town last week. This is the B team. Wake up!" he yelled at the top of his lungs.

The MLB season is barely a week old, and it is already breaking the brains of some fans.

The Yankees started the season by sweeping the Giants, so it makes sense that this guy was fed up with seeing his team get mauled by squads from the Big Apple. Calling the Mets a NYC B-team is a bit of a stretch.

Yes, they shed some talent in the offseason (I still don’t fully understand why they let Pete Alonso walk) but they can still rake, and their pitching staff is solid.

Unfortunately for the fan, he found that out the hard way. San Francisco lost 10-3 .

The Giants most definitely did not wake up.