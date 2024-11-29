Giants Eliminated From Playoffs With Thanksgiving Flop Against Cowboys

It's bad news in East Rutherford on Thanksgiving.

The New York Giants laid an egg in a late Thursday afternoon primetime loss, 27-20, to the Dallas Cowboys.

With the loss and a 2-10 record, the Giants were sadly eliminated from playoff contention… not that they had much of a chance coming into Week 13.

New York fans hoping for a loss to boost their chances for the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft had plenty to be thankful for on Thursday.

Brian Daboll and company are on a tough streak, which was only made worse by starting quarterback Daniel Jones' sudden departure …

… and, of course, Saquon Barkley.

Interim Giants QB Drew Lock, stepping in for third-stringer-turned-starter Tommy DeVito, didn't impact the team much through the air.

Lock's feet did some damage: ripping off a 28-yard run in the first quarter to set up a Tyrone Tracy run for a TD and running for an eight-yard score in the fourth. He proved very inefficient with 178 passing yards and a lousy pick-six to Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown to surrender the lead early.

Dallas interim QB Cooper Rush proved slightly better, throwing for 195 yards and a touchdown.

The Cowboys' win puts them at 5-7 and another step further from a lottery pick in the draft.

Meanwhile, for the Giants, owner John Mara will continue to face questions on the future of head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen, who are both on the line for major mistakes these past few seasons.

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com