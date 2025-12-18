Giannis Antetokounmpo Ignites NBA Trade Fever With Bitter Remarks Towards Bucks

NBA heavyweights like the Miami Heat and New York Knicks are already being positioned as frontrunners to land the superstar should the floor completely fall out in Milwaukee.

Giannis Antetokounmpo hasn't been suiting up for the Bucks lately.

While nursing a recent calf injury, he certainly brought his pouting face Thursday when speaking to the media, shedding serious light on a potential exodus from Milwaukee.

RELATED: Is Anyone Buying Giannis Antetokounmpo Suddenly Going Down, Amid Trade Rumors?

Asked whether he and the Bucks remain on the same level, the Greek Freak piled on the drama, voicing displeasure towards the team. He denied reports of a recent chat with the Bucks, claiming he hasn't been talking with Milwaukee brass at all.

"I didn’t hear about the report. Again, if my agent is talking to the Bucks about it, he is his own person. He can have any conversation he wants about it," Giannis said, flexing power over those at the negotiating table.

WATCH:

He continued, "At the end of the day, I don’t work for my agent, my agent works for me. And there’s going to be conversations that are going to be made between him and the Bucks and him and his other players and him and other teams and other GMs, executives around the league.

"It’s something that you can’t control. But, at the end of the day, I personally have not had the conversation with the Bucks. I’m still locked in, locked in on my teammates."

Yikes. Is it ineptitude by Milwaukee, or quitting on the ‘process’ by Giannis?

Giannis' pedigree boasts an NBA championship, a Finals MVP, a Defensive Player of the Year award and back-to-back league MVPs.

The Bucks sit at a dismal 11-16, and the NBA trade flames are roaring.

NBA heavyweights like the Miami Heat and New York Knicks are already being positioned as frontrunners to land the superstar should the floor completely fall out in Milwaukee.

After the Luka Doncic trade of 2024, no NBA name not named Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (sorry, Clippers) is safe.

The same day, bombshell news dropped regarding Giannis' preseason talks with the Bucks where both sides discussed a potential change of scenery. Giannis went down early against the Pistons with what was later revealed to be a mild calf strain.

Bucks fans are surely gutted by the writing on the wall signaling the Greek Freak's exit, predicated on the franchise's inability to restore the roster with talent since its 2021 championship.

It wouldn't be the first time a limping All-Star found pep back in his step after a change of scenery.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela