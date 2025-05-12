Giannis Antetokounmpo Reportedly Open To Finding 'Best Fits' Outside Of Milwaukee

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been fully committed to the Bucks and the city of Milwaukee throughout his career, but after 12 years with the franchise and a third consecutive first-round exit in the NBA Playoffs, the superstar is reportedly open to seeing if there is a better fit out there.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Antetokounmpo is "open-minded about exploring whether his best long-term fit is remaining in Milwaukee or playing elsewhere."

Teams around the league have done their due diligence and inquired about The Greek Freak over the years, and those efforts will only ramp up as the 30-year-old may be looking for a fresh start.

While Giannis sticking it out in Milwaukee for his entire career would make for a cool, unique story in today's day and age when players jump from team to team, the Bucks may simply not have the resources to keep him around.

Milwaukee does not own a first-round 2025 NBA Draft pick and does not control their first-round pick for the 2031 draft either. To make things even more bleak in Milwaukee, Damian Lillard is expected to miss a large chunk of next season after suffering an Achilles injury during the postseason.

Antetokounmpo is no stranger to being a one-man show for the Bucks, but with other teams getting better and him not getting any younger, exploring options seems like a logical decision.

Giannis signed max deals to stay in Milwaukee both in 2020 and in 2023, and he could do the same in the near future, but these credible reports of him having his eyes and ears open are a first.

Antetokounmpo, like every other great player in the league, wants to win championships, and right now that window in Milwaukee could be far more closed to close than it is open.

He is signed through the 2026-27 season before having a player option the following year, and will carry a cap hit of more than $54 million next season which makes his list of potential suitors limited. Teams around the league, however, will get creative in creating space for one of the best players on the planet who can immediately reshape a franchise.