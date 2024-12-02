Get Your Popcorn Ready: WNBA Season Will Tip Off With a Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese Rematch

Last year’s WNBA season was full of drama, so why not kick off the 2025 season with some more?

According to Sports Media Watch, the first game the WNBA will broadcast will be the Indiana Fever hosting the Chicago Sky. In case you’ve forgotten, that means Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese will face off to get the 2025 campaign started the right way.

If you remember, Clark at many points last year tried to say that there was no rivalry between the two, which anyone with at least two functioning brain cells could tell you was not true. While Clark tried to downplay the rivalry between the two, Reese certainly tried to do whatever she could to stoke it - including calling Clark’s fans racist. Not really the best way to stoke a rivalry, but then again, Reese is not above doing something classless. 

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JUNE 16: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever and Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky look on during a game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 16, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

I know I, for one, will be excited to watch this game (and probably no others. Sorry not sorry, I still find the league boring except for Clark). Given that the WNBA experienced historic viewership numbers last year, it's safe to say that lots of fans are going to tune in for this one.

Fever vs. Sky. Clark vs. Reese. Two of the brightest emerging stars in the league setting the tone for the season. What more could WNBA fans ask for?

John Simmons graduated from Liberty University hoping to become a sports journalist. He’s lived his dream while working for the Media Research Center and can’t wait to do more in this field with Outkick. He could bore you to death with his knowledge of professional ultimate frisbee, and his one life goal is to find Middle Earth and start a homestead in the Shire. He’s still working on how to make that happen.