Get These Guys An Atlas: Some NFL Rookies Are Not Geography Wizzes

Geography can be a tough subject. Not for me; I'm a seventh-grade geography bee champion and would've gone back-to-back had there not been politics involved meant to prevent me from going on a dynastic run well into high school.

But for many, it can be tough to remember where all countries, cities, and landmarks are, but you'd figure that a newly drafted NFL player would at the very least be able to find the state that his team plays in, right?

Right?!

Well, the folks at Fanatics thought it'd be fun to bring in some rookies who will be heading off to training camp soon to see if they had any clue where their teams were based, and the results were varied and, frankly, shocking.

Let's give some credit where it's due. Tennessee Titans No. 1 pick Cam Ward nailed Tennessee and even got the sticker on Nashville to boot, and while it was pretty far from Puget Sound, I think we're going to count that one for Seattle Seahawks QB Jalen Milroe for hitting the nail on the head with Washington State.

The running backs put on a solid display with Dallas' Jaydon Blue and Las Vegas' Ashton Jeanty hitting the bulls-eye on both of their states.

Now, the Green Bay Packers? They may need to give out some atlases with their playbooks this summer. Receiver Matthew Golden thought that Green Bay was in Central Ohio (it's not), while his fellow receiver Savion Williams thought it was somewhere in Eastern Michigan, but at least he knew that there had to be a large body of water near Green BAY.

However, I think we need to cut Broncos receiver Pat Bryant some slack. He fell victim to the dreaded Colorado-Wyoming mix-up, which even a geography stud like myself (seventh grade geography bee champ, did I mention that?) has to think twice about.

It really is horse s--t that we not only have two states that are shaped the same, but they got put right next to each other. If one were on the east coast and the other the west coast, no problemo, but since they're next to each other, you end up having to use the states around them, like Utah, Montana, and Idaho, to tell them apart.

Ridiculous. Bryant gets a pass in my book.

Some of the other fellas? Time to study some maps.