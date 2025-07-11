Star Boxer Arrested On Serious Domestic Violence Charge: DETAILS

Boxer Gervonta Davis has been arrested on a domestic violence charge.

On Friday, Davis was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center at 3:35 a.m. local time in Florida on a charge of battery with a domestic violence remark, according to publicly available jail records.

No bond has been submitted as of publication, and he still appears to be in custody.

Gervonta Davis arrested.

Davis, who is 30-0-1 in his pro boxing career, is accused in the police report of getting into a violent altercation with a woman he has two kids with on June 15th, according to Local10.com.

It started as a verbal altercation, and then allegedly escalated when Davis hit the woman in the back of the head and slapped her. The woman allegedly suffered a cut inside her lip.

The argument allegedly stemmed from a disagreement about whether Davis was going to take the kids with him or not.

He allegedly attacked her when the woman leaned into the vehicle to retrieve the children.

Davis is currently the top-ranked WBA lightweight boxer in the world. His last fight was against Lamont Roach back in March, and it ended in a draw.