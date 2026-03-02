Georgio Poullas Calls Arman Tsarukyan 'A Little Bi-ch' After Punches Thrown At Real American Freestyle

Arman Tsarukyan, ranked second in the lightweight division of UFC, defeated Georgio Poullas in a Real American Freestyle wrestling match over the weekend. As the match was made final, however, Tsarukyan and Poullas weren't exactly ready to go their separate ways.

Tsarukyan was seen shoving Poullas to the ground and throwing a right punch when the match ended, which led to more punches being thrown and all hell breaking loose on the mat. Both teams for Tsarukyan and Poullas began unloading on each other, with officials and others doing their best to cool off the heated confrontation.

Both wrestlers complained about slaps to the head during the match, as tensions very clearly reached a boiling point.

As he was being transported to a local hospital following his defeat and post-match altercation, Poullas sent a message to both his fans and Tsaruykyan.

"Unfortunately, I was jumped," Poullas explained while in the back of what appeared to be an ambulance. "But as you guys saw my 62-year-old dad and both my brothers came to my rescue. That’s the way we were brought up. To fight for each other no matter what. We were outnumbered by like 12 Armenians and they came out running, fighting with me, fighting for me. So fu-king. That’s how we were raised.

"To Arman, you’re a little b-tch and by the way if you guys watched the match, I’m the only one that got a takedown. He got a push out and a couple penalty points. I’m still the champ, baby."

Tsaruykyan appeared to send a five-word message to Poullas after the drama as well by writing, "Fu-k around and find out" on X.

Tsarukyan, 29, has won his last five UFC fights and has built an overall record of 23-3, including a submission against Dan Hooker in November.