Tennessee Whiskey Needed: SEC Is Wide Open After Georgia Escapes Knoxville With Overtime Victory

KNOXVILLE - Georgia coach Kirby Smart walked off the field with his wife and son following a 44-41 overtime victory over Tennessee, raising his hands in the air as he entered his team's tunnel. The Bulldogs had won in the most anticlimatic way.

It was a fitting end for what was a back-and-forth game that saw Tennessee lead 21-7 at one point, before Georgia went on a 17-0 run to reclaim the lead. Everything about tonight in Knoxville screamed that the SEC is going to be wide open this season, with both teams playing tonight in Knoxville having a say in what happens next.

It just so happened that Georgia found the final few plays needed to pull out the win, after Tennessee missed a game-winning field goal with three seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

The life had been sucked out of the stadium, as students sat with their heads in their hands following the loss. Meanwhile, Georgia found a way to win, with its back against the wall, needing a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to tie the game.

Which is what Gunner Stockton provided, thanks to a beautiful pass to Landon Humprheys, with a subsequent 2-point conversion. And while Tennessee had a chance to win this class SEC thriller, the Max Gilbert field goal sailed right as seconds ticked off the clock in the final moments of regulation.

At that moment, it was over, it felt. Even though Joey Aguilar had proven a few times on Saturday that he belonged in the SEC, it was clear that Georgia still had a weird voodoo over the Vols.

One possession later, after Georgia held Tennessee to a field goal, the Dawgs rushed it in for the game-winner, putting an end to the Vols hope of snapping an eight-game losing streak to the Dawgs. Simply put, Tennessee did not put Georgia away when it had the chance, and the Dawgs bit back.

The SEC Is Wide Open For The Taking

Lost in all of the chaos of the final few minutes was just how wacky this game was, especially with both teams trading punches in the second half. It was almost as if the football gods were looking down on us today, providing plenty of pivotal moments around the sport.

As Tennessee students sat quietly in the stands, it was Georgia's assistants getting off the golf cart after making their way back to the locker room from the pressbox. A jubulous scene occurred, as coaches embraced with some fans, along with the rest of the Georgia team.

This was one of those nights when it's sad that one team had to lose. Given how both teams continued to fight, it's not hard to see them potentially meeting again. But, having seen these types of games before, it was easy to notice Georgia players finding a sense of peace in overtime.

While the stadium officials were preparing for a rush of fans following the final kick, the ball sailed outside the goalposts, giving Georiga all the life it needed.

Let's be clear about this game: Both teams had their moments, and there will be plenty more this season. Even though some were looking at Georgia and picking the upset loss, until Tennessee actually wins a game against the Dawgs, it's hard to pick against Kirby Smart.

Year after year, the Bulldogs find a way to win these key games, while plenty of people will look at the current situation and say that Kirby Smart has lost his fastball. Tonight in Knoxville, it was the complete opposite.

Georgia just found another way to win, while Tennessee found way too many ways to lose.

This will obviously haunt the Vols for a few weeks, but the season is obviously not over, but this one will sting for a while.

There is nothing that could have prepared us for what was to come on Saturday night between the Dawgs and Vols.

But, this was a good ole-fashioned backyard fight, and somebody had to come out the winner. In front of a sold-out crowd, it was Georgia fans celebrating in the upper-deck following the win, as the Tennessee faithful will wonder how this one could've slipped away so quick in the fourth quarter, and subsequent overtime.