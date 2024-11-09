Georgia Tech Stuns No. 4 Miami To Send Shockwaves Through ACC, College Football Playoff

We expected some type of chaos on Saturday in college football, and Georgia Tech delivered that on Saturday by defeating No. 4 Miami 28-23 in Atlanta.

After testing fate numerous times this season, the Georgia Tech rushing attack was the one component that finally ended the Hurricanes perfect record, after many others had tried. What started as a clinic on how to attack the Miami defense on the ground, turned into a massive problem that couldn’t be stopped in the second half.

There was confidence brewing inside the Georgia Tech facility all week long that they could take advantage of the Miami front-seven, and do enough on defense to prevent Cam Ward from having a Heisman-like game that would give them a chance to pull off the upset.

One of the most prolific scoring teams in college football, Miami trailed 28-16 in the fourth quarter, and needed another dose of Cam Ward magic to prevent Georgia Tech from putting the final nail in the coffin of the upset in Atlanta.

Unfortunately for the Canes, it did not come to fruition, and Miami finally bit off more than they could chew on defense. This felt like a bend, but not break, moment for Brent Key's team, which played keep-away with the ball this afternoon by controlling the clock.

But as much as the Georgia Tech offense will get most of the credit for today's win, with over 300 yards rushing, it was the defense that brought the pressure all afternoon.

Sure, Miami had been in this situation before, trailing in the fourth quarter, but there was obviously something different in this game, as Georgia Tech rotated quarterbacks, only throwing the ball when needed.

The ACC Is Now A Crapshoot For Automatic Bid, Title Game

Now, there is a log-jam in the ACC, especially after Clemson lost last weekend to Louisville, and SMU throttled Pittsburgh. What we once thought would be a 2-bid conference for the College Football Playoff, it will be interesting to see how the committee views this loss on the road, and how far Miami drops in the rankings.

Right now, we are on a collision course for an ACC title game that will obviously have major implications on how many teams this conference can get into the postseason.

As it currently stands, SMU is sitting atop the ACC standings with a 5-0 record. But behind the Mustangs sits a cluster of teams with one loss. Clemson and Miami have both suffered a conference loss, while Pittsburgh is still hanging around.

Next week is massive for this conference, as Clemson and Pittsburgh will play each other, and this could determine who gets one of the title game spots.

The tiebreaker scenario is based upon winning percentage against all common opponents. So, this means we are headed for a chaotic finish over the next three weeks of the regular season.

When it's all said and done, the ACC could end up only having one team in the college football playoff.

Just when I thought the Big 12 was crazy, Georgia Tech told everyone to hold their beer.