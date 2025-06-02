Major College Football Program Brutally Roasted After Laughably Dumb Decision: REACTIONS

Why was this necessary?

Georgia Tech's football team is getting destroyed on social media for a completely justified reason.

The Yellow Jackets finished the 2024 campaign with a 7-6 record, a loss in the Birmingham Bowl and peaked at 23rd in the AP Poll.

Certainly not a great season by any measure, but also not terrible. The clear highlight of the season was upsetting Miami.

You'd think after a pretty mediocre season, everyone would just move on and forget about it. Not the Yellow Jackets!

Georgia Tech gets rings for 2024 football season.

For a reason I absolutely do not understand, the Yellow Jackets decided to make rings commemorating and celebrating…..winning just seven games and losing in a bowl most people don't know exists.

The team recently revealed the unnecessary rings on X. You can check it out below.

Do we all want to guess what happened next? People on social media shredded the Yellow Jackets for making rings after a 7-6 season.

Have standards fallen so far in America that we're now celebrating barely being above .500 in a season? Bear Bryant and Nick Saban would never have tolerated this nonsense.

Rings should be for winning a conference or winning a national title. If teams are handing out rings for winning seven games, then they truly mean nothing.

The reactions on social media are completely justified. This is a ridiculous and hilarious move by Georgia Tech. It projects weakness and low standards.

I can guarantee you Georgia - the other major team in the state - wouldn't dream of celebrating a seven-win season.

What do you think of Georgia Tech's foolishness? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.